Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 1,819 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $131.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

