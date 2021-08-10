Raymond James Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $46.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.