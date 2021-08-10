Rari Governance Token (RGT) Price Tops $11.76 on Major Exchanges

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for $11.76 or 0.00025900 BTC on major exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $102.80 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00854465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00106271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00040182 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,742,361 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

