Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Critical Comparison

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and HTG Molecular Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.76%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A HTG Molecular Diagnostics -261.44% -120.05% -53.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HTG Molecular Diagnostics $8.55 million 5.32 -$20.87 million ($4.42) -1.42

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Summary

HTG Molecular Diagnostics beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. The company was founded by Bruce E. Seligmann in October 1997 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

