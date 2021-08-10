Raphael Goszcz Crawford Sells 9,521 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raphael Goszcz Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15.

ALB traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.03. 1,955,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,002. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

