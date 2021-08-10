Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Up 7.4%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83. 24,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 400,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -218.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ranpak by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

