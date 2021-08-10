RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. RadNet updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. 320,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.62. RadNet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

