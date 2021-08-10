Radix (EXRD) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Radix has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $108.58 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00855899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00108361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00041844 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

