Quartix Technologies Plc (QTX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on September 10th

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Quartix Technologies stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 489.63. The stock has a market cap of £241.70 million and a PE ratio of 83.33. Quartix Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, insider Laura Seffino sold 11,365 shares of Quartix Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total transaction of £51,938.05 ($67,857.39).

About Quartix Technologies

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

