Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.35. 4,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,480. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

