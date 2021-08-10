Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.35. 4,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,480. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.59.
In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
