Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.8-104.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.97 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $2.74 on Monday, reaching $105.11. 417,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,480. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.89.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

