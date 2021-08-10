QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Large Volume Increase

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 77,937 shares.The stock last traded at $86.80 and had previously closed at $86.95.

QADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.86 and a beta of 1.31.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QAD by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 419,339 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at $11,555,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at about $5,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 8,641.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QAD by 692.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

