Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Issued By Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

