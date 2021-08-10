Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Issued By B. Riley

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of KTOS opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 1,162,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,760,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $211,487.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.