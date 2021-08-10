Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$14.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,573.61.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

