Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of APA stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 38,763 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in APA by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

