Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Issued By Truist Securiti

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

