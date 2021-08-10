Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Core-Mark in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 57,265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth about $16,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

