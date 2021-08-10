Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Cut by Piper Sandler

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $80.17 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

