Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Lowered by William Blair

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($3.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($15.77) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

RCL opened at $77.39 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.36.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after buying an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

