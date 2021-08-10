Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

PTGX stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

