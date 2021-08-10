Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Cut by Analyst

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $320.40 million, a PE ratio of -841.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth $513,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

