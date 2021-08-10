Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of FND stock opened at $120.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.