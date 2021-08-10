Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LECO. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Shares of LECO opened at $139.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $143.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.