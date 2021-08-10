Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $709.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 36,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,937,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,000 shares of company stock worth $15,214,250. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

