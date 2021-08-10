Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after purchasing an additional 463,924 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

