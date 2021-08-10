Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Issued By KeyCorp

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alteryx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

NYSE:AYX opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

