Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $86.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,122 shares of company stock worth $10,473,530. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.