Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Amedisys, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.08.

AMED opened at $200.15 on Monday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $190.33 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

