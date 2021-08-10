Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issues Earnings Results

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,475.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.