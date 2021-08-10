Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $15.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PUBGY. UBS Group set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

