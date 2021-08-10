ProximaX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $173,089.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and $173,089.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00135232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00145460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,018.19 or 1.00385462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.08 or 0.00770214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

