Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will announce $124.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.70 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $107.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $489.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $497.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $535.42 million, with estimates ranging from $534.70 million to $536.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 111.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 46.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. 364,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.