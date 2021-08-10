PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.70 million-$62.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.84 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.36. 4,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,622. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.68. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

