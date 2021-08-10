Propy One Day Volume Reaches $82,441.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Propy has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. Propy has a total market cap of $19.78 million and approximately $82,441.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.58 or 0.00806834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039626 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

