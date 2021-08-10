Prologis (PLD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prologis (NYSE: PLD) recently:

8/3/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $123.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $123.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $143.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $138.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Prologis is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $129.26. 30,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.71.

Get Prologis Inc alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.