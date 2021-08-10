ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

