Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Down 6.3% After Earnings Miss

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.94. 4,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 591,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $745,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.08.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

