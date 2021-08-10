Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of SITE Centers worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

