Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

