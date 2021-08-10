Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,396,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 115,783 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 554.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.