Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

