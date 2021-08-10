Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

Shares of PLAY opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

