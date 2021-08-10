Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 970 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

