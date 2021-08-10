Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 44,350 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

