Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 40,100 WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.44% of WidePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 772.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 43.0% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. WidePoint Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WidePoint Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

