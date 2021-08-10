Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 68.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Quantum by 936.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 236,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $44,060.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 292,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.