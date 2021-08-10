Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $306,000 Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Affimed were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Affimed stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $653.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. Analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

