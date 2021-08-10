Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 337,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 254,133 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 202,796 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

