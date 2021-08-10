Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to C$141.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$136.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $104.77 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $104.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

